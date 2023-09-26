Meek Mill Offers To Leak Rick Ross Collaboration Ahead Of Release

Meek Mill says that he's going to leak his upcoming collaboration with Rick Ross, "Shaq & Kobe," as long as fans leave 20,000 comments on his Instagram post from Tuesday. It's scheduled to drop officially on Friday, September 29. By Tuesday afternoon, the post reached 21,000 comments.

“I need you to leave a comment if you miss that MMG SOUND OF RAP MUSIC,” Meek captioned a photo of the cover art. “Because labels saying rap dying … 20,000 comments I’ll leak #KOBE AND SHAQ B4 Friday @richforever [fire emojis] 9/29 intro” Several artists hyped up the release in the comments section. Bobby Shmurda wrote: "I Call the shots [fire emojis] a boss is one who guarantee we go eat," while Rich The Kid left several fire emojis.

Meek Mill Performs With Rick Ross

MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 19: Meek Mill and Rick Ross perform on stage for the "The Motivation Tour" kick off on February 19, 2019, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Live Nation/ Roc Nation)

Meek Mill and Rick Ross have collaborated numerous times over the years. While Ross was appearing on Drink Champs back in May, he reflected on seeing Meek grow up over the years after he signed him back in 2011. “Without a doubt, to just see them grow and for me to be a young CEO. Of course, I’m already f**king with my brothers Gunplay, them my n***as. But going out and signing Wale and signing Meek, and watching what they both blossomed into, it felt good because I just knew I was correct on what I seen,” Rozay explained. “I saw that they were both geniuses. I saw that they were both dope as f**k.”

Meek Mill Teases Rick Ross Collaboration

Ross continued: “The pictures that Wale painted, they know you can’t duplicate those. You can’t photocopy those. The energy that Meek creates when he’s in those stadiums, you can’t photocopy that. You can’t fake that s**t, so don’t waste your time.” Be on the lookout for "Shaq & Kobe" in the coming days on HotNewHipHop.

