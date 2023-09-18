Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Lead To Witty Song Pun From NFL Announcer

More and more poking and prodding around the dating gossip surrounding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift continue. Back in late July of this year, Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce shared how bummed he was about not getting to meet the pop phenom. All of this was discussed on the podcast he co-hosts with his older brother and Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce. Their show is called New Heights and they bring on plenty of guests like NFL players and even their own teammates. Travis had a grand but cutesy plan to shoot his shot with Taylor during one of her Eras concerts.

He was going to give her a friendship bracelet that you can get at her shows. However, he was going to give her one that had his phone number on it. Kelce hilariously explains, "I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them. But I wanted to give one to Taylor with my number on it. She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't wanna meet me. So I took it personally." However, PageSix received some insider information that the two quietly linked up recently.

Ian Eagle Gets In On The Kelce And Swift Rumors: Watch

The publication says that a source told another news site, The Messenger, that Kelce and Swift were spotted together. "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago." Both of them have not publicly announced a relationship yet, but that did not stop this NFL play-by-play announcer from getting in on the fun. Ian Eagle, who has been an entertaining sports figure for years now, always knows how to fit in a good pun. That is what he did during the Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars game this past weekend. Kelce scored the final touchdown of the game to give them the win and Eagle was most likely waiting to use this joke all day. Kelce finds a blank space for the score," he says after the star kicks the ball into the opposing crowd. He is referencing Taylor's mega-hit "Blank Space," and it is one that has everyone laughing.

What are your initial thoughts on Ian Eagle making this joke about the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors? Did you happen to catch the broadcast of the Jaguars and Chiefs game to hear it live? Do you think they are actually going to date?

