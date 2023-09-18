IShowSpeed Loses To Nick Eh 30 In “Fortnite” And Has A Mental Breakdown: Watch

IShowSpeed is one of the biggest streamers in the world right now. However, he is one of the streamers that has some of the most controversies. Overall, he is a young man so it is a given that he will make some mistakes. Unfortunately, some of these mistakes can be harmful to his young viewers. There are a lot of impressionable kids who watch him, and some of the adults in the room are worried that he could give some of them the wrong idea. That said, he does seem to give back to his community, which is certainly very admirable.

Last night, however, Speed was back to his old ways as he took on family-friendly live streamer Nick Eh 30 in a 1v1 Fortnite match. As you can probably imagine, this did not go too well for Speed. In the video clip below, he ended up getting killed fairly easily. Speed tried to buckle down and get the kill, but Nick Eh 30 is a professional and was clearly too much for the young streamer to handle. What followed was one of Speed's most expletive-filled rants we've seen thus far.

IShowSpeed Was Not Happy

As we noted, Nick Eh 30 is a family-friendly streamer which means he never uses curse words. IShowSpeed was well-aware of this, and after processing his anger, he unleashed a full clip of swear words. Nick Eh 30 could see it coming from a mile away, and we're sure his community was scandalized by what they were hearing. Speed dropped the N-word several times, and let off a ton of other explicit terms.

Later in his stream, Speed launched himself at this computer screen and ended up breaking his camera. Needless to say, the streamer has become a stuntman of sorts. It has been interesting to watch him on the streams, and he is clearly leaning into his character. Let us know what you think of Speed and his antics, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world.

