IShowSpeed Barks At KSI After He Calls Him “IShowMeat”

IShowSpeed is easily one of the more controversial people in the streaming world. Overall, the teenager has made some bizarre comments and has acted in a reckless manner at times. However, he is very young, and he still has a lot to learn. Regardless, he is extremely popular, with millions of fans. Whenever he goes Live, you can expect people to tune in. Moreover, if he does something truly messed up on a stream, it is going to viral. It is something that Speed understands all too well at this point.

Just last month, Speed found himself in some trouble after he flashed his private parts on stream. It was the most viral moment of his career, and also the most embarrassing. However, he has since been able to bounce back. Moving forward, he is going to be playing in the Sidemen Charity soccer match on Saturday. This means he will be playing against none other than KSI. In fact, he just teamed up with KSI for a video in which they trained together.

Read More: Adin Ross Accused Of Baiting Fans Into Hating IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed x KSI

At the end of the video, KSI started a little bit of trash talk with IShowSpeed which eventually went in a pretty hilarious direction. Essentially, KSI called the streamer "IShowMeat" on two separate occasions. Speed took exception to this and started barking at KSI. In the end, the two shared a good laugh and it is clear they will be having fun come tomorrow. The Sidemen Vs. Content Creators match always seems to bring some meme fodder. Speed's last appearance at the game was filled with hard fouls and some amazing scoring attempts. Hopefully, he can score one this time around.

Regardless, it does seem like a given that the Sidemen will come away with the victory. Let us know if you will be watching the game, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: IShowSpeed Cries And Ends Stream After Falling For Cristiano Ronaldo Death Hoax