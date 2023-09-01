IShowSpeed Cries And Ends Stream After Falling For Cristiano Ronaldo Death Hoax

If there’s one thing that streamer IShowSpeed loves, it’s soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo, who currently plays in Saudi Arabia, has long been Speed’s favorite player. However, such a public level of love leaves him vulnerable to some serious trolling.

While streaming on August 31, Speed was alerted to the fact that “RIP CR7” was trending on social media. Speed became increasingly distressed as he scrolled through tweets that appeared to suggest that Ronaldo had died. He begins to beg his chat to drop the act and tell him that it’s fake if it is. After counting down from ten and scrolling through Twitter some more, Speed ended the stream.

Speed Gets Mixed Sympathy

IShowSpeed cries and ends stream after being trolled into believing Christiano Ronaldo died by his chat. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jqxsNGzfA6 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 1, 2023

First of all – Google is a thing. If you a celebrity death is trending on social media, use Google to verify that it’s actually real. At no point does Speed does this. He just keeps scrolling Twitter over and over. However, the comments on the reposted clips show that people are starting to tire of Speed’s antics. “He gettin too old/famous to play along with it when his chat does that😭 this exact scenario has gone viral like 8 times since he’s blown up,” one user noted. “Bro is just loud no lie,” another added.

However, many people also saw the clip as just the funniest thing in the world, while also feeling genuine sympathy for Speed. Again, Google is a very useful tool and should not be replaced by YouTube and stream chat. However, one user noted that this is all part of Speed’s plan. “I mean it works💀 it keeps his young fanbase engaged lol, he could easily ignore it because obviously he knows its fake but he likes to play along. Same with the ishowmeat comments lol he acts like he hates them so more people engage.” How do you feel about the situation? Was this an act of trolling taken too far? Let us know in the comments.

