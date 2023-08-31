IShowSpeed Melts Down After Claiming Website Banned Him For Being Ugly

IShowSpeed is back to his regularly scheduled content after a rough couple weeks that involved hospital visits and inadvertent genital exposure. Of course, that means that Speed is also back to going viral for his on-stream meltdowns. During an August 30 stream, Speed went to have some fun on the website, OmeTV. A chat roulette site, OmeTV allows you to randomly connect in a video call with other users.

However, Speed was only able to interact with a few users before something strange happened. After attempting to connect with a new user, Speed found himself banned. The reason give was “irrelevant image” alongside a picture of Speed’s face. “They just banned me because of my face? Am I that ugly? Am I that fucking ugly?!” the streamer yelled in response as fans mocked in chat. However, after paying a small unbanning fee, the same thing happened again. “I am fucking done! They banned me again just because of my face! I am not that damn ugly!” Speed said in another meltdown before quitting out to play Roblox instead.

Speed Melts Down Over Ronaldo Rating

🚨| BREAKING: Speed gets BANNED from Omegle for being UGLY pic.twitter.com/2FS0CP8bzv — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) August 30, 2023

However, being banned from OmeTV is just the latest thing that had Speed melting down on stream. On August 29, Speed had a very dramatic reaction to leaked player ratings from EAFC 2024, EA’s newly-branded soccer game after losing their FIFA license. Now, everyone knows that Speed is a massive Cristiano Ronaldo. As such, Speed nearly forced himself to throw up after seeing that Ronaldo was ranked as a 86 in the game.

“I literally threw up,” said Speed. “I just threw up in my mouth. That’s how fucking disgusted I fucking am right now. That’s so fucking disgusting.” Of course, a 4 overall drop from the game’s previous edition. 2022/23 was not a good season for Ronaldo. He played in just 10 games for Manchester United before moving to Saudi Arabia. While he scored 14 goals in 16 games for Al Nassr, the Saudi Pro League is not exactly an elite competition.

