IShowSpeed Celebrates 20 Million Subscribers By Taking A Dive Into His Setup

IShowSpeed recently reached 20 million subscribers on YouTube, and he celebrated the milestone during a livestream. As he waited for his channel to finally hit 20 million, some of his supporters decided to start unsubscribing in order to troll the streamer. Luckily, he was eventually able to reach the coveted subscriber count, and chose to celebrate in a pretty unconventional way. He got up from his desk and climbed up onto a dresser that was situated against the wall behind him, delivering a dramatic message to his viewers.

“Goodbye chat,” he began, while standing on top of the dresser. “This is what y’all wanted. Never again. Remember – live to the fullest. Live to the greatest. You will be the one. Nobody loves you like how they did. That’s 20 million right there. And, that’s what I’m talking about. This is what we do. We presume and keep going. And, I love y’all boys.” He then shouts a couple of times as confetti is shot into the air, before taking a dive into his gaming setup.

The stream then freezes on an image of the 22-year-old mid-jump for a few seconds. The webcam eventually cuts out, and the streamer is heard making some crying sounds. Someone then asks him if he’s okay, and when he doesn’t respond claims they’re going to call 911 before the stream ultimately ends. Though the jump was probably pretty painful, he appeared to be joking about actually being seriously injured, and is likely doing alright.

The milestone comes shortly after IShowSpeed made headlines earlier this month for accidentally exposing himself during a livestream. The incident was a clear breach of YouTube’s terms of service. Luckily, he was able to avoid being banned on the platform. He later addressed the incident, calling it “embarrassing” and revealing that it’s had a negative impact on his mental health. “At the end of the day, I’m still a human being, bro,” he told his audience. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on IShowSpeed.

