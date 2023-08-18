Is IShowSpeed Dead?

The internet is a vast space where rumors can spread like wildfire. One such rumor that recently took the online community by storm was the alleged death of popular YouTuber IShowSpeed. But what’s the truth behind this trending topic? Let’s delve into the details. In July 2023, IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., was hospitalized, leading to a surge in concern among his vast fanbase. Not long after, the phrase “IShowSpeed dead” began trending on various social media platforms, amplifying the anxiety of his followers.

The Truth Behind The Trend

Contrary to the circulating rumors, IShowSpeed did not pass away. These speculations were merely a result of a death hoax that emerged after his notable hospitalization. Reports falsely claimed that he died at the tender age of 18. However, these claims were swiftly debunked. In fact, IShowSpeed was very much alive and even streamed content on August 15, 2023, showcasing his lively spirit.

Why Was IShowSpeed Hospitalized?

Before the onset of the death hoax, IShowSpeed had been on a trip to Japan. During his visit, he faced a medical emergency. A severe sinus infection led to his right eye swelling shut, prompting an immediate hospital visit. He kept his followers in the loop by sharing a YouTube video describing the intense pain he felt, likening it to being stabbed in the eye.

Further, upon his return from the hospital, IShowSpeed didn’t shy away from sharing his harrowing experience with his fans. In his first live stream post-hospitalization, he revealed the severity of his condition. He described enduring the most intense sinus infection he had ever experienced, which led to excruciating cluster headaches. The pain was so unbearable that he even contemplated jumping off a building in Japan. He emphasized the gravity of his situation, stating that the sinus infection nearly took his life.

The Road To Recovery

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 08: IShowSpeed attends the Strawberries & Creem and 2k management party at One Marylebone on July 8, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Now back in the comfort of his home and back to streaming, IShowSpeed is on the path to recovery. He has resumed his online activities and is expected to return to his regular streaming schedule soon. Overall, while the internet can be a source of valuable information, it’s essential to approach trending topics with a discerning eye. Rumors, especially concerning someone’s well-being, can cause unnecessary panic and distress. Thankfully, in the case of IShowSpeed, the rumors were baseless, and he continues to engage and entertain his fans.