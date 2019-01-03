youtubers
- Pop CultureSSSniperwolf: Boyfriend, YouTube, Real Name, Siblings And MoreHere is everything you need to know about Sssniperwolf, including her love life, YouTube success, real name, siblings, and more.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureIs IShowSpeed Dead?Debunking rumors about IShowSpeed's alleged death, this article dives into the truth behind his hospitalization and his road to recovery.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureTwitter Reacts To DDG Claiming YouTubers Make More Money Than RappersKSI, MrBeast, and Stable Ronaldo also chimed in with their thoughts on the topic.By Jada Ojii
- CrimeYouTube Couple Face 7 Years Behind Bars After Filming Prank At Target: ReportA couple known as "Saucy and Honey" hid inside of a store and was locked in after employees left. By Erika Marie
- BoxingLil Baby Says He Wants To Help Get Rappers In The Boxing RingLil Baby expresses interest in getting the rap game involved in the rising trend of celebrity boxing matches. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDaBaby Explains Controversial Jojo Siwa Lyric: "All Love On My End Shawty"DaBaby explains his controversial Jojo Siwa lyric, adding that it's "all love."By Cole Blake
- RandomA 9-Year-Old Is YouTube's Highest Paid Star With $29.5 Million In EarningsRyan Kaji is only nine years old, yet has made enough money on YouTube to be the platform's highest paid content creator of 2020 according to Forbes. By Keenan Higgins
- BeefThis Famous YouTube Family Is Under Fire Amidst Sexual Assault AllegationsThe Ace Family is in serious trouble. By Aida C.
- AnticsBhad Bhabie Claps Back At YouTubers Talking Smack About Her For ViewsBhad Bhabie speaks her peace.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Sued For $1M By Blogger Claiming She Received "Gang-Related Threats"Latasha K claims she's received threats as a result of Cardi B's lawsuit against her.By Aron A.
- MusicDesiigner's 22nd Birthday Sparks Weird Episode Between Jake & Logan PaulDesiigner celebrated his 22nd party in the company Chris Brown and a whole platoon of "male testosterone."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentYouTube Clocks In 2 Billion Monthly Users Who Watch 250 Million Hours Daily: ReportBig numbers for a big platform. By Aida C.
- SportsLogan Paul Says KSI Is Avoiding A RematchThe two Youtubers can't seem to come to an agreement.By Alexander Cole