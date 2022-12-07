DDG recently sparked an online debate after tweeting yesterday (Dec. 6) that YouTubers bring in more money than rappers. And with the 25-year-old being both, he certainly has insight on the topic.

“Ngl.. youtubers/streamers make more money than rappers & it’s not even close,” he wrote on Twitter, leading to thousands of likes and retweets.

MrBeast replied to the tweet soon after with a simple comment, writing, “Interesting.”

The social media star has over 100 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform. Last month, it was announced that he had the most subscribers compared to any other YouTuber, a title that once belong to PewDiePie.

Rapper, boxer, and YouTuber KSI also chimed in on the topic. Breaking down the pros of his different careers, the “Number 2” rapper replied, “YouTube/Streaming = most money Music = most respect mainstream wise Boxing = most respect online wise.”

Sharing why he thinks YouTubers bring in more bucks, content creator and streaming star Stable Ronaldo also claimed that they are able to better connect with their fans.

“YouTubers/streamers connect way better with their audience IMO then artists in terms of working with them and I think that leads to more $,” he tweeted, adding that “keeping up with daily trends/ideas” also helps drive their content.

Still, some weren’t entirely convinced.

One user tweeted under DDG’s post, “Eh, I would say the top top tier rappers making more, but more than your average rapper, yeah.”

“So you tryna tell me someone like adin Ross/ Mr beast makes more money than drake?” another tweeted in response.

DDG particularly rose to fame while making consistent YouTube vlogs and earning millions of subscribers on the platform. The Pontiac native has also earned a following with his music, working alongside artists Gunna, Polo G, Offset, and more.

He released his latest project It’s Not Me It’s You earlier this year. DDG also debuted a string of singles since the beginning of 2022, including his Blueface collaboration “Meat This” and “In Love With A Mermaid,” and it doesn’t seem like he’s slowing down any time soon.

Do you agree that rappers aren’t pulling in money like YouTubers? Share your thoughts on DDG’s take in the comments below.

