DDG has returned with a new music video for his song, “Vegan.” The piece sees the former YouTuber collaborate with director LewisYouNasty.

For the video, DDG travels to the desert where he raps about his opponents not “wanting beef” because they’re “vegan.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 02: DDG attends the #GRAMMYsNextUp event at On the Record at Park MGM on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The new song comes just a few short months after the release of DDG’s latest album, It’s Not Me It’s You. The project boasted features from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates, and Babyface Ray.

DDG began his career as a YouTuber back in 2014. Despite beginning on the video-sharing platform, he’s since tried to shake his reputation as a content creator for the site.

“I’m in a space now where I want people to get rid of the stigma that I’m a YouTuber,” DDG told People in October. “I’m really just tryna shake that image and that stigma. Even though I am a YouTuber, I feel like it automatically comes with people not wanting to press play on the music or believing in the music. Or being harder on it. People are harder on me than other artists.”

He released his first studio album, Valedictorian, in 2019.

Check out DDG’s “Vegan” below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You don’t want beef, you n***as is vegan (Shh)

Don’t talk when I’m speakin’

I wanna crash out, just give me a reason

Just took a Perc’, I think that I’m peakin’

