DDG returns with his sophomore effort It’s Not Me It’s You, giving fans a deeper look into the highs and lows of his personal and professional life. On the 12-track album, the 24-year old tackles mature topics as he navigates love, success and a sprinkle of toxicity throughout the record.

DDG tapped some of hip hop’s most polarizing talents for INMIY, including Kevin Gates for track number eight entitled, “Love Myself”— and as well as NLE Choppa and Polo G on the album’s opening track, “9 Lives.” Last month, the Michigan native released his single “If I Want You,” which features his girlfriend Halle Bailey as his leading lady.

Earlier this year, he dropped “Elon Musk” featuring Gunna, giving fans a taste of what they can expect from the album. The young rapper/boxer has been on the up and up as far as his music career goes. On a personal level, DDG recently celebrated his charges being dropped after he was arrested in June for driving his Lamborghini erratically.

Stream It’s Not Me It’s You, available now on Apple Music & Spotify.

Tracklist

1. “9 Lives” Feat. Polo G, NLE Choppa

2. “Elon Musk” Feat. Gunna

3. “Stay in My Circle”

4. “Relationship Issues”

5. “If I Want You”

6. “Not the Only One”

7. “Loyal Slut”

8. “Love Myself” Feat. Kevin Gates

9. “Storyteller”

10. “Remember Me”

11. “The Clinic” Feat. Babyface Ray

12. “Big Knots”