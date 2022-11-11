DDG is back with another visual from his latest album, It’s Not Me, It’s You. In the Diesel Films directed video for “Love Myself,” Kevin Gates joins the 25-year-old rapper as they reflect on the loves of their past. While Gates’ current relationship status is unclear, DDG is dating singer and Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey.

The visual comes less than two months after the rapper/boxer unleashed his sophomore effort. He gave fans a deeper look into the highs and lows of his personal and professional life. On the 12-track project, DDG tackles mature topics such as love, success, and a sprinkle of toxicity throughout the record.

“Love Myself” marks the fourth single from the album. “Storyteller,” “If I Want You,” “Stay In My Circle,” and “Elon Musk” were the first singles released earlier this year. It’s Not me, It’s You features some of hip hop’s most polarizing talents. NLE Choppa, Polo G, and Gunna to name a few. DDG also released his video to his single “If I Want You,” which features his girlfriend Halle Bailey.

During a recent interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, DDG opened up about his relationship with the singer/actress. “I’ve never been with nobody that’s like really motivated me like she do,” he told the hosts. “I’m seeing different shit.”

As for Halle’s feeling’s about the star, she spoke with Essence magazine about her beau. “I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them,” she said. “He was one of them… I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history.”

Check out “Love Myself” and stream It’s Not Me, It’s You, available now.