DDG reflected on his relationship with Halle Bailey while appearing on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club. Speaking with Charlamagne tha God, DDG explained that Bailey motivates him like no one else.

“I’ve never been with nobody that’s like really motivated me like she do,” DDG said on the show. “I’m seeing different shit.”

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 29: Actress/singer Halle Bailey and DDG arrive to attend the Roger Vivier Press day at Fondation Cino et Simone del Duca on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images For Roger Vivier)

The feeling is mutual for Bailey. She told Essence that she’s known about DDG long before meeting him while gracing the cover of the magazine’s September/October 2022 issue alongside her sister, Chloe.

“I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them,” Halle told the publication. “I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history.”

When asked whether she’s in love, she admitted, “Yes. For sure I am.”

Elsewhere in DDG’s Breakfast Club interview, he discussed working with Bailey on the music video for “If I Want You,” which was released back in August. He described the process as “fun” and says that it was “light-hearted.”

DDG and Bailey have reportedly been dating since late 2021. DDG confirmed the relationship publically on social media while sharing a birthday tribute for Bailey in March 2022.

Bailey is gearing up for the release of the live-action Disney film, The Little Mermaid, in which she stars as Ariel. The movie is set to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.

As for DDG, he shared a music video for “Remember Me” on Monday. The track is featured on his recent album, It’s Not Me It’s You.

