Just one week after unleashing his It’s Not Me It’s You album, featuring NLE Choppa, Kevin Gates, Gunna, Polo G, and Babyface Ray, the Michigan native has returned this Friday (October 7) with the deluxe cut, boasting a handful of even more impressive appearances.

The new arrival includes four new titles added to the tracklist, including two solo titles – “Straight Outta Pontiac” and “Bottega Sweater,” as well as a joint with Offset, “Bulletproof Maybach.”

On top of that, DDG also managed to work with two female rappers on the rise, Coi Leray and Lakeyah, on the provocative track titled “Rich Bitch.”

“She don’t need nobody, she a rich bitch / How she make her money, not yo’ business / How I like my girls? I like thick shit / Shawty make me bust with the quickness, I’m finished,” the 24-year-old rhymes on the new arrival.

Stream the deluxe cut of It’s Not Me It’s You below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

It’s Not Me It’s You (Deluxe) Tracklist:

1. Straight Outta Pontiac

2. Bulletproof Maybach (feat. Offset)

3. Bottega Sweater

4. Rich Bitch (feat. Lakeyah & Coi Leray)

5. 9 Lives (feat. Polo G & NLE Choppa)

6. Elon Musk (feat. Gunna)

7. Stay in My Circle

8. Relationship Issues

9. If I Want You

10. Not the Only One

11. Loyal Slut

12. Love Myself (feat. Kevin Gates)

13. Storyteller

14. Remember Me

15. The Clinic (feat. Babyface Ray)

16. Big Knots

