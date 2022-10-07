Lakeyah
- SongsLakeyah Brings The Heat On "No Hesitation"This might be Lakeyah's best of the year. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLakeyah Puts Her Spin On J-Kwon's "Tipsy" With "In Da Club" From "The PixTape EP"Other female artists who contributed to the project include Doechii, Flo Milli, and Lola Brooke.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesDDG Taps Lakeyah, Offset, & Coi Leray To Assist With "It's Not Me It's You" Deluxe CutFour new songs make it on the tracklist of DDG's updated sophomore record.By Hayley Hynes