Lakeyah & Stunna Girl Talk The Talk And Flex On Some Haters With New Single “Raw Btch”

BY Devin Morton
Lakeyah and Stunna Girl deliver some flexing and hard hitting trash talk to their haters on their new single “Raw Btch.”

Lakeyah, one of Quality Control’s mainstays, teamed up with Sacramento rapper Stunna Girl for the banger new track, “Raw Btch.” The pair have a lot to get off their chests, and they talk their talk to their peers in irreverent and occasionally very funny ways.

Over a beat produced by Bizness Boi and Kokurcho, the two do plenty of flexing. On the hook, Lakeyah talks about her hair and nails. On her verse, she flexes about being “lit” at her age, saying she doesn’t know anyone in her age range who’s as lit as her. “Let's be real, I might be bi, 'cause I don't f**k with h**s,” she says, a genuinely witty bar that reaffirms the “I’m better” mentality that permeates throughout the song.

Stunna Girl shows up on the back half of the song. She picks up right where Lakeyah left off, delivering some ghetto fabulous bars of her own. “Platinum blonde mousse with the cherry red tips, she the cheap version that you find on Wish,” she states. The two of them clearly have some haters that they’re speaking to. We’re sure whoever the target is knows they’re being targeted.

Despite several EPs and mixtapes, Lakeyah has still not dropped her official debut album. As of writing, it is not clear if this is a one-off or the beginning of a larger rollout. Either way, it would be cool to hear more of these two working together. Check out “Raw Btch” below.

Lakeyah & Stunna Girl - “Raw Btch”

Quotable Lyrics

Uh, ride around town
B*****s pissed, I'm the s**t (I'm the s**t)
I could up a roll or I could put down for a crib (yeah)
I don't know another b***h my age really lit (no I don't)
Uh, yes I'm young and turnt
I put that on you b*****s' kids (ha)

