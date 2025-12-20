Jay Rock Shadily Responds To The Game's Kendrick Lamar Comments

Oct 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Jay Rock aka Johnny Reed McKinzie Jr. performs during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Jay Rock reacted to The Game doubling down on his claim that he wanted to sign Kendrick Lamar, which TDE affiliate 2Teez already denied.

The Game recently appeared on the Back On Figg podcast to talk about a whole lot of topics, including his recent comments on Kendrick Lamar. One of them actually caught the attention of K.Dot's Black Hippy partner and "Money Trees" collaborator Jay Rock, and it specifically relates to Kendrick and Top Dawg Entertainment's early history.

For those unaware, TDE's head of security 2Teez denied previous claims that The Game wanted to sign Kendrick Lamar. The Compton artist doubled down on these with the Back On Figg hosts.

"I let 2Teez stay with me for five years in the beginning of my career," he remarked. "I don't got no issues with n***as until they got an issue with me, I don't know what blood's issue is. But whatever... As far as TDE, ask Top Dawg, bro, what it is with me and what it was. You got to ask Kendrick. Let these n***as talk. How the f**k can a n***a tell me what I wanted to do? [...] I didn't say I signed Kendrick or had a chance to sign Kendrick... Top Dawg was like, 'Nah, I can't let that n***a go.' [...] Kendrick damn near the only n***a I thought about signing... I brought Jay Rock and Kendrick on tour. Anybody that says that I wasn't instrumental or that I didn't put out a helping hand to help n***as is a straight lying sucker-a** n***a."

The Game & Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out"

As caught by Certified Boogeyman on Twitter, Jay Rock seemingly responded to The Game's Kendrick Lamar comments with a GIF of a very ugly face. 2Teez also commented "Peekaboo," further poking fun at Jayceon Taylor. Still, these remarks are quite vague, so take them with a grain of salt.

Elsewhere, the podcast discussed The Game's absence from Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out." He said that he didn't want to go due to gang conflicts, but still stands on him being cool with both Kendrick and Drake.

Amid other theories about Kendrick Lamar and The Game, we'll see if anything legitimate comes out of this. For now, it's still a "he said, she said" game, albeit an interesting one.

