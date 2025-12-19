The Game Says He Would Do a Verzuz With 50 Cent

The Game recently revealed who he would go head-to-head with in a Verzuz battle, and the Internet is actually here for it. During a recent conversation with TheShadeRoom, the Compton rapper said he would absolutely step into a Verzuz battle with 50 Cent. "It would only make sense if it were me and 50 [Cent]," The Game said. "Just because of our history and the magnitude of artist."

While a Verzuz between The Game and 50 Cent would undoubtedly be a moment for hip-hop, the chances of it actually happening remain slim due to their long and complicated history. The two rappers’ relationship dates back to the early 2000s, when they were close collaborators under 50’s G-Unit label before things famously went left.

According to The Game, even Michael Jackson once tried to step in and encourage him to squash the beef. Reflecting on that moment during the interview, The Game admitted he wasn’t in the right headspace at the time. He said he was younger, more reckless, and still deeply caught up in street mentality, which made it difficult for him to take that advice seriously. "I talked to Michael Jackson one time, and I think I was a lil too young and a lil too in the streets still, too gangsta in my mind," he said.

The Game Reflects On Squashing Beef

The fallout between The Game and 50 Cent came largely from tension within their working relationship. While they initially presented a united front, cracks began to show as both artists struggled with the dynamic. 50 Cent has claimed that The Game didn’t publicly show enough loyalty or support for G-Unit, while The Game has argued that he felt overly controlled and disrespected behind the scenes. This resulted in 50 publicly removing him from G-Unit, and a series of diss tracks between the two.

While time has softened some of the animosity and the two appear to be on better terms today, their dynamic has never fully recovered. Their history makes a Verzuz battle feel more like a cultural fantasy than an imminent reality. Even if the idea still excites fans.

Social media still weighed in on the idea, however. Some discussed who they thought had a better catalog, while others offered up other possible contenders for Game. "More like Game and Jim Jones or Juelz Santana," one person wrote. "He not messing with 50’s catalog," another added.

"All he gotta do is play in the club and many men and the game lost," someone else said, advocating for 50 Cent. "MJ calling during a 50 beef is the most random plot twist ever!" another person weighed in.

Would you want to see a Verzuz between The Game and 50 Cent? If not, who would you like to see go against The Game? Let us know on HotNewHipHop!