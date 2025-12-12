The Game Shares Where He And Drake Stand Today

With everyone out west seemingly turning the cold shoulder on Drake post the Kendrick Lamar beef, The Game reveals his standing with him.

Even though we are nowhere close to the peak of the conversations about Drake and Kendrick Lamar anymore, discussions regarding the fallout are still being had. Part of it's on the Toronto native due to the UMG lawsuit and ICEMAN singles such as "What Did I Miss?" But fans of his Compton foe and the media contribute their fair share.

As a result, some rappers, particularly on the West Coast, are still inquired about their relationship with him. The Game was one of them this week during his appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast.

All in all, things are just swell between them still. "That's my brother. I don't cut no corners about my friendship with Drake," The Game says. "He always been solid with me... ain't never done me no wrong. He always look out, you know, for the kids when they want to go to shows and whatnot."

The Game and Drizzy do go back a ways, more specifically the 2010s. They have shown each other love on numerous occasions, with their friendship culminating in the 2015 hit "100."

But with the "Hate It Or Love It" artist having deep ties to Compton and Kendrick, folks did wonder where his allegiances were in 2024.

The Game Drops Gangsta Grillz Mixtape

During the heat of their fiery battle and Lamar's "Pop Out," fans were pestering Game and as a result decided to clear the air. He gave his flowers to K. Dot for his efforts but didn't shy away from stating his love for Drizzy.

"As far as my relationship with Drake. Drake is my n****, I f*ck with Drake. My loyalty is with muthaf*ckas that's loyal to me. Drizzy, he know what the f*ck it is when he see me."

But even with his firm statements on both gentlemen, there are still a lot of theories that Game still has some issue with Lamar. Those theories were peddled once again this week thanks to his new Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Every Movie Needs A Trailer.

They are honestly quite flimsy, with some pointing to "Chrome Hearts" as a potential diss. On it, he raps about being the Los Angeles King and how "a n**** y'all thought was king ain't gon' do nothing about it."

