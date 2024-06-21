The Game Clarifies His Friendship With Drake Amidst Kendrick Battle

The Game doesn't want more drama.

The Game had a lot to get off his chest on June 20. The rapper was tired of the rumors that he was beefing with Kendrick Lamar. He was also annoyed by those same rumors serving as the reason why he didn't attend Lamar's "Pop Out" show on Juneteenth. The Game got on Instagram Live to clear the air. He also clarified where he stood with Kendrick Lamar and Drake, which has been a controversial topic over the last few months. The claim that The Game supported Drake over a Compton rapper isn't true. Well, mostly not true.

The rapper made a point of giving Kendrick Lamar his flowers. He dubbed the "Pop Out" show an "amazing" feat, and praised Lamar for being "big-hearted" and sharing the spotlight. The Game also made it clear that he hasn't turned his back on Drake. He considers the rapper to be a friend, no matter what happens between him and Kendrick Lamar. "As far as my relationship with Drake," he said. "Drake is my n**ga, I f*ck with Drake." He went on to compliment the 6 God for being there when he's needed, and for providing things for Game's family whenever he can. "My loyalty is with muthaf**kas that's loyal to me," he added. "Drizzy, he know what the f*ck it is when he see me."

The Game Is Still Close Friends With The 6 God

The Game also praised Drake for his handling of the Kendrick Lamar battle. He doesn't make a ruling on who won, but he felt both men delivered. "I think what [Kendrick] doing is amazing," he asserted. "What Drake doing is amazing. I think them n**gas just came out of one of the biggest hip-hop beefs ever and survived. Tupac and Biggie didn't." Fans may be surprised to see The Game play a centrist role in such a volatile beef, but he's always done this with Lamar and Drake. He had both artists featured on 2011's The R.E.D. Album. He linked back up with Drizzy for the 2015 album The Documentary 2, and made a point of getting a Lamar verse as well. The Game has never tipped his hand one way or the other.