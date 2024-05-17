The Game Explains Rick Ross Diss Amid Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef: "Keep That Same Energy"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares74 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET AWARDS '14 - Radio Broadcast Center - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 27: Rapper The Game attends day 1 of the Radio Broadcast Center during the BET Awards '14 on June 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)

The Game called into The Joe Budden Podcast to explain his reasoning for dissing Rick Ross and whether his retort surprised him.

One of the oddest side quests to prop up in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle was the feud between Rick Ross and The Game, which manifested through the latter's "Freeway's Revenge" diss track against the former. Moreover, while Rozay beefed with Drake outright, there wasn't much pre-existing tension between these new opponents, and Game's name hadn't come up once from any side in that 20v1... or 1v20, depending on how you look at it. As such, the Los Angeles MC called into The Joe Budden Podcast to explain his goals with his song, and to remark on what's happened since.

"A n***a sitting around just trolling, n***a, keep that same energy, n***a," The Game told Joe Budden and company of Rick Ross on Thursday's episode (May 16). "Bump heads with a n***a that really do this s**t. Bro, he did respond with a f***ing cereal bowl, n***a… We know you f*** ing eat. We see you. I don’t think it’s wise… and if he does, it’s done. The rap n***as ain’t saying what the people in the comments are saying. The rap n***as know what I do.

Read More: Rick Ross’ Newest Attempt To Troll Drake Has Fans Saying It Backfired

The Game Reveals Why He Dissed Rick Ross On The Joe Budden Podcast: Watch

"A rare iguana in a motherf***ing koi pond not gonna do it here," The Game continued. "You gotta rap. All that luxury s**t not gonna do it here.” For those unaware, Rick Ross responded to the Drillmatic spitter with a a couple of troll videos, which was most of his ammunition against Drake in the first place. Furthermore, it seems like the Maybach Music Group mogul didn't really want any lyrical smoke this time, or at least thought that it was unnecessary to respond. Considering how the Kendrick Lamar battle played out, perhaps this wasn't such a bad decision. After all, flexers are flexers, wordsmiths are wordsmiths, and the world revolves much easier when they know their place.

Still, all bets are off as to how Rick Ross and The Game could continue their battle outside of wax, although neither seems interested in the other's primary form of engagement. Maybe this is just the kind of thing that we forget about in a couple of weeks, especially as there is still a lot of conversation and traction around Kendrick Lamar and Drake's tracks. Whether or not more skirmishes and callouts emerge this year is a mystery. But we definitely have our hands full at this point.

Read More: Tia Kemp Shows Off Her Backside In New Thirst Traps As Rick Ross Beefs With The Game

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Game Rick Ross Diss Freeways Revenge Explained Lyrics Hip Hop NewsMusicThe Game "Freeway's Revenge": How He Brutally Dissected Rick Ross' Persona4.9K
The Game Visits Music ChoiceMusicThe Game Disses Rick Ross: Fans React To The Good, The Bad & The Ugly6.3K
BET AWARDS '14 - Radio Broadcast Center - Day 1MusicThe Game Claims Rick Ross Chickened Out Of Dropping Diss Track4.7K
Premiere Of Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' "Straight Outta Compton" - ArrivalsMusicThe Game Addresses Rick Ross’ Lukewarm Reaction To New Diss Track6.3K