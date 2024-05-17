The Game Explains Rick Ross Diss Amid Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef: "Keep That Same Energy"

One of the oddest side quests to prop up in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle was the feud between Rick Ross and The Game, which manifested through the latter's "Freeway's Revenge" diss track against the former. Moreover, while Rozay beefed with Drake outright, there wasn't much pre-existing tension between these new opponents, and Game's name hadn't come up once from any side in that 20v1... or 1v20, depending on how you look at it. As such, the Los Angeles MC called into The Joe Budden Podcast to explain his goals with his song, and to remark on what's happened since.

"A n***a sitting around just trolling, n***a, keep that same energy, n***a," The Game told Joe Budden and company of Rick Ross on Thursday's episode (May 16). "Bump heads with a n***a that really do this s**t. Bro, he did respond with a f***ing cereal bowl, n***a… We know you f*** ing eat. We see you. I don’t think it’s wise… and if he does, it’s done. The rap n***as ain’t saying what the people in the comments are saying. The rap n***as know what I do.

Read More: Rick Ross’ Newest Attempt To Troll Drake Has Fans Saying It Backfired

The Game Reveals Why He Dissed Rick Ross On The Joe Budden Podcast: Watch

"A rare iguana in a motherf***ing koi pond not gonna do it here," The Game continued. "You gotta rap. All that luxury s**t not gonna do it here.” For those unaware, Rick Ross responded to the Drillmatic spitter with a a couple of troll videos, which was most of his ammunition against Drake in the first place. Furthermore, it seems like the Maybach Music Group mogul didn't really want any lyrical smoke this time, or at least thought that it was unnecessary to respond. Considering how the Kendrick Lamar battle played out, perhaps this wasn't such a bad decision. After all, flexers are flexers, wordsmiths are wordsmiths, and the world revolves much easier when they know their place.

Still, all bets are off as to how Rick Ross and The Game could continue their battle outside of wax, although neither seems interested in the other's primary form of engagement. Maybe this is just the kind of thing that we forget about in a couple of weeks, especially as there is still a lot of conversation and traction around Kendrick Lamar and Drake's tracks. Whether or not more skirmishes and callouts emerge this year is a mystery. But we definitely have our hands full at this point.

Read More: Tia Kemp Shows Off Her Backside In New Thirst Traps As Rick Ross Beefs With The Game

[via]