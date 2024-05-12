The Game Claims Rick Ross Chickened Out Of Dropping Diss Track

BET AWARDS '14 - Radio Broadcast Center - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 27: Rapper The Game attends day 1 of the Radio Broadcast Center during the BET Awards '14 on June 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)

It looks like The Game is employing some strategies from Drake and Kendrick's beef, as he's apparently heard Ross' response.

One of the oddest remnants of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef is another rap battle: an unfulfilled one between The Game and Rick Ross. We say "unfulfilled" because Rozay brushed off the Los Angeles rapper's diss track against him, "Freeway's Revenge," through his typical social media trolling. However, according to The Documentary MC, he actually had an underwhelming response track ready, but chose to refrain from dropping it out of fear. Moreover, it's obviously an unsubstantiated claim over an instigated feud, but he claimed victory in the Instagram post below while remarking on his own lyrical prowess.

"The cereal killer [duck emoji]'n this real smoke," The Game wrote of Rick Ross over the weekend. "Scared to drop that nursey rhyme you recorded the other night I see lol... F**k it, a quick W for the home team & some real rap for the fans playlist. Posting very attainable cereal bowls, bottled up dog piss & crouching by cars like that's gone get you outta this a** whoopin'. IT AINT !!!

The Game Claims Victory Against Rick Ross

"& for rap fans worldwide..." The Game continued. "Thing about most these rap n***as y'all idolize is... they pick & choose who they diss very carefully. End of the day, ALL the n***as in this s**t know what I'm capable of especially when it's time to go bar for bar. The real 'Rick Ross' @freewayricky this one was for you big homie [100 emoji]. & as for chicken legs: you can't whoop my a** or out rap me so... post all the cars, n fake watches you want to.. the real fans see through you & that Widebach Music s**t !!! You can't run from this s**t. S**t, you can't run period... human capri sun pouch body shaped n***a you. - Chuck Taylor."

Meanwhile, Rick Ross is not only dealing with this fallout (in which he's made it clear he doesn't care about The Game), but with the attacks he received for dissing Drake. Fans clowned his pretty empty concert the other day, revamping theories that Drizzy pulled a 50 Cent on him. Whether or not he really bought The Biggest Boss' concert tickets will forever be a mystery. But either way, whether it's from a titan or from a more low-key lyricist, it seems like he's comfortable from behind the 'Gram, not behind a mic.

