Tia Kemp Shows Off Her Backside In New Thirst Traps As Rick Ross Beefs With The Game

Tia Kemp is someone who has been trying to get under Rick Ross' skin for a very long time. Overall, these two have quite a history. Of course, they used to be together, and they even had a child with one another. However, over the last few months, Kemp has been doing everything she can to make Ross' life a living hell on social media. She has become a pretty entertaining troll, who will stop at nothing to be provocative. Having said all that, Ross has bigger fish to fry thanks to his new nemesis, The Game.

On Friday, The Game dropped off a diss track called "Freeway's Revenge." Overall, it was a scathing track and fans were eager to hear if Ross would end up responding. So far, he hasn't and it has led to The Game calling him "scared." No one knows for sure what is going to happen, although one can imagine that Kemp is reveling in all of this. In fact, on Instagram this weekend, she posted herself in a bikini. In the post, she is bending over and showing off her backside, which led to followers claiming she still looks great for her age.

Read More: Tia Kemp Drags Cristina Mackey For "Bouncing" To BossMan Dlow

Tia Kemp On The Gram

While others weren't feeling this post, there is no doubt that Kemp does not care. She is someone who provokes, and this definitely does that. As for whether or not she will comment on what The Game has said about Ross, that remains to be seen. For now, however, she seems to be living her best life throughout all of this drama.

Let us know what you think of Tia Kemp and her antics, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that she has been doing too much on social media as of late? Do you believe that she is going to deliver some commentary on the Rick Ross and The Game situation? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Tia Kemp Responds To Rick Ross Dissing Her On The New Future Album