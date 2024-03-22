Tia Kemp Responds To Rick Ross Dissing Her On The New Future Album

Everybody is talking about the new album from Future and Metro Boomin. The pair of rap superstars spent over a year teasing their new music together. They revealed a few weeks ago that they actually have two full albums worth of material to release. As you'd expect, it's a feature packed affair. During their recent headlining set at Rolling Loud they previewed a new song with verses from Travis Scott and Playboi Carti. And the album proper includes provocative appearances from rappers like Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross.

During the latter's verse, he calls out his "biggest opp" his baby mother. Though there's definitely a few people that fit the criteria for Ross, Tia Kemp is convinced that he's talking about her. She responded to the lyric from his new song with a profanity-laced clap back. In the video she brings up the fact that he's a serial cheater and calls him too old to be taking shots at her, though both claims are made in much more NSFW detail. Check out her fiery response to the alleged diss below.

Tia Kemp Fires Back At Rick Ross

This isn't even the first time recently that Ross has been on Tia Kemp's mind. Earlier this week she went off during an Instagram Live stream after somebody in the comments asked her about the rapper. Unsurprisingly, that rant was also absolutely full of profanity and explosive attitude from Kemp.

Earlier this month, the authenticity of one of Rick Ross' watches was called into question. He's known as one of the most significant fans of expensive wristwear in all of rap so he took the claim seriously. But in his response, fans seem to think he kind of missed the point. What do you think of Tia Kemp's response to Rick Ross mentioning his baby mother on the new Future and Metro Boomin album? Do you think Tia is even who Ross is talking about? Let us know in the comment section below.

