Rick Ross Hilariously Responds To Someone Claiming His Watch Is Fake

Rick Ross is one of the most well-known fans of luxury watches in all of rap music. Even among stiff competition, he's as willing to spend big bucks on his wristwear as anybody. So that's why it's no surprise that he takes issue with somebody calling one of the pieces in his collection into question. "Rick Ross stating that his watch is worth 3.25 million while it's only worth Scrap Value! It's a FAKE watch bro...!" an Instagram comment explained. It came attached to a video of the man whose name appears on the box in the pictures Ross shared of the watch explaining why he thinks it's fake.

In a response video shared to his Instagram story, Rick Ross didn't exactly stick to the topic at hand. He did briefly talk about the watch mainly just to mock some of the claims made in the original video. But he quickly moves on to flexing other things in his life like his car and his mansion and trying to make fun of the man in the original video. In the comments fans crack up at the absurdity of Ross' response. "N*gga called him a piglet and made a donkey noise" one of the top comments on the post reads. "If the watch is fake it’s fake and showing off a RR doesn’t change that" another jokes. Check out both videos and the fan reactions to them below.

Read More: What Is Rick Ross' Best-Selling Album?

Rick Ross Responds To Fake Watch Claim

This isn't the first time recently that Rick Ross has left fans cracking up. Just last week he shared an equally bizarre video from his mansion that had fans roasting his outfit. They took aim at the rapper for choosing to wear a jacket without a shirt and looking admittedly pretty silly while doing so.

What do you think of Rick Ross' response to a man claiming one of his watches is fake? Do you think he managed to win the argument despite not focusing on the watch at all? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Rick Ross Lookalike Fools Fan On Vacation

[Via]