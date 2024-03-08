Rick Ross Exposed By Watch Expert For Rocking Fake AP

Rick Ross is certainly no stranger to flexing the fruits of his success, but according to one watch expert, not all of them are genuine. Earlier this week, Dutch YouTuber and horology pro Nico Leonard hopped online to call the performer out for one of his most dazzling timepieces, an Emerald Audemars Piguet. According to him, there are only a couple of the watches in the world, and unfortunately, Rozay's isn't one of them.

"Rick Ross, bro," Leonard begins. "I just made a video about your ins*ne green AP. Unfortunately, it's fake. Why are you flaunting fake watches? There's only one of these watches in the world at $41M. Then there's another one at $37M... There's more coming in the future, but because of the complexity and the difficulty to find these stones, there's currently only one in the world."

Nico Leonard Calls Out Rick Ross For Counterfeit Watch

He continued, revealing an image of what he says is the real thing, sent to him by the watch's owner. "That's the real deal, and you have a fake," he added. Luckily for Ross, it's far from the only pricey piece he has in his possession. Back in January, he gave fans a full tour of his expansive collection, which features countless watches that are worth millions of dollars each. One of the watches, dubbed the "Billionaire III" and crafted by Jacob The Jeweler, cost him a whopping $20M.

He says that it took over three years to assemble the intricate, exclusive piece, which features hundreds of stones. He even has a $100K Hublot, which was gifted to him by Dr. Dre himself a few years ago. What do you think of watch expert Nico Leonard accusing Rick Ross of rocking a fake Audemars Piguet? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

