The competition among rappers for who can have the best jewelry has led to increasingly elaborate and therefore increasingly expensive places. Today Rick Ross threw his hat into the ring. He took to Instagram to reveal an incredible new piece courtesy of Jacob The Jeweler. In the video, he explains that the hundreds of stones on the watch took over 3 years to assemble. He also clarifies that the final cost of the watch itself was $20 million. The album is purely one of a kind and seems so intricate that it would be almost impossible to replicate.

Celebrity watches have been on plenty of people’s minds recently. Last week during Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party many celebrities brought eye-catching wristwear. But almost all of them were showed up by Jay-Z, who attended the all-white dress-coded affair with a Patek Philippe watch worth over $7 million. Also last week, 2 Chainz took the designer watch game into his own hands. After his own multi-year journey he was finally able to announce his new collab with Rolex. The pair produced an extremely elaborate watch that’s exceedingly exclusive with only 50 being made. It seems however that in terms of both price and rarity, Rick Ross has everyone beat.

Rick Ross’ One-Of-A-Kind Watch

Rick Ross has been the subject of a number of memorable videos recently. A clip went viral from the celebrity-packed pool party he hosted last week. In the video, Ross attempts to do some tricks on the diving board for his guests, but it goes poorly. Continuing his theme of over-the-top elegance, another video of him got some attention recently. This time it was him test-driving an elaborate 63-foot Lamborghini yacht.

Rick Ross’s most recent album dropped back in 2021. Richer Than I Ever Been featured Future, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa, The-Dream, Benny The Butcher, and many more across its 12 tracks. His newest single “The Game” dropped earlier this year and featured Fat Joe and The LOX. What do you think of Rick Ross’ “Billionaire” watch? Let us know in the comment section below.

