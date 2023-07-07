Recently, Rick Ross hopped on social media to record himself visiting the location where his “Speedin'” music video was shot. He looks to be on a boat in the clip, and the bridge he’s shown jumping from in the music video is seen behind him. The artist took the opportunity to share some new details about the stunt. “Right behind me is the world-famous [bridge] that it look like Rozay jumped off in that DJ Khaled video,” he explains. He goes on to say, “But just for the record, the homie that jumped off for me, he a real G, he did it for $300. You feel me?“

In the video, Rick Ross and DJ Khaled are seen driving when they get pulled over by police. When an officer asks them for identification, Rick Ross appears to get out of the vehicle and jump off of the Miami bridge. “Speedin'” featuring R. Kelly appears on his 2007 album, Trilla.

Rick Ross Says Stunt Double Was Only Paid $300

Social media users hit the comments section of the Instagram post by The Hip-Hop Wolf to share their thoughts. Most seem to believe that Rick Ross could have afforded to part with a little more cash to ensure the stunt double was paid fairly. After all, he is known to throw extravagant parties, rock luxurious jewelry, and purchase expensive toys.

Recently, Rick Ross even test drove a 63-foot Lamborghini yacht that’s estimated to cost somewhere between $3.5-$6 million. Last month, he also shared some photos he snapped alongside his custom private jet. The black aircraft features his name written in gold, with two dollar signs in “his last name”Ro$$.” Fortunately, he also put a good chunk of money towards a great cause recently. The artist donated $30,000 to a struggling health clinic in Fayetteville, GA in June. The generous gift ensures that patients in need can receive care at the clinic, free of charge.

