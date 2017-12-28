compensation
- MusicRick Ross Reveals Shocking Details Of "Speedin'" Music Video Bridge-JumpA stunt double did the jump for only $300.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicR. Kelly Victims To Receive Over $500K In Royalty PaymentsThe singer's victims can expect a big payday soon.By Ben Mock
- EntertainmentJordan Peele Shares Frightening New "Us" PosterThe new "Us" poster incites quite the reaction on social media.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentHulu's "Fyre Fraud" Called Out By Netflix Doc Maker For Paying Billy McFarlandThe rival production refused to pay the "compulsive liar"By Zaynab
- MusicSkrillex Fan Awarded $4.5 Million For Suffering From Post-Concert StrokeHe might appeal the ruling.By Zaynab
- SportsSeahawks Won't Budge On Earl Thomas Trade Talks, 2nd Round Pick Or BustEarl Thomas' days in Seattle might be numbered.By Devin Ch
- MusicTeyana Taylor's Talent Broker Didn't Pay Dancers For "WTP" Video Shoot: ReportTeyana Taylor and her mother vow to make up for the mistake.By Devin Ch
- MusicChance The Rapper Thinks "Fortnite" Should Pay Rappers For Using Their DancesChance The Rapper wants "Fortnite" to cut the check.By Aron A.
- SportsMaryland Men's Basketball: Latest Program Slapped With FBI SubpoenaThe Maryland Terps claim innocence with the spotlight shined in their direction.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentChrissy Teigen's "Flight To Nowhere" Passengers Receive Paltry CompensationChrissy Teigen and others who were on that nightmare flight receive a (small) something for their troubles. By Matt F