Rick Ross has done some flashy stunts in his day. Most recently, he got to test-drive a 63-foot Lamborghini yacht, giving his social media fans a complete tour of the water vessel. According to The Hip-Hop Wolf on Instagram, a yacht like this goes for between $3.5 million (pre-owned) and $6 million (new). “It’s a possibility for the collection of Da Boss,” Ross says in the video, referring to the fact that he may add this suped-up yacht to his litany of expensive vehicles. If the man already has plenty of Maybach cars, it only makes sense that he grabs a Lambo yacht too.

Showing off the specific features, Rick Ross gave us viewers a glimpse of the classic Lamborghini steering wheel. The vessel also has the Lambo icon on the tip of the nose. The upholstery has the number 63 on it. Lambo etched it in to denote the length of the yacht. Inside the master suite, Ross highlights the sleek windows and gigantic bed. Even the bathroom looks glamorous. Plus, there’s an interior lounge area with suede couches so he and his crew can relax in comfort and style. The video ends with Ricky Rozay taking the yacht for a spin around the Miami marina.

It’s Great To Be Rick Ross

View this post on Instagram

“You know how much I love boats,” Ross says at the top of the Insta video. “We here, live on it, baby. The one and only.” You can tell he’s hyped at the chance to drive this yacht around and potentially take it off somebody’s hands. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise us if he hasn’t bought the boat already. Luckily, $3.5-$6 million is nothing to one of the kings of rap. He recently dropped $30k to keep a Georgia health clinic going. Also, he has his own critically acclaimed car show.

It seems like Rick Ross is simply enjoying being himself. While he isn’t dropping too much new music, he is still playing the role of pop culture influencer by giving us the inside scoop on luxury items. Where he goes from here is anyone’s guess. However, our guess is he’s on the water in Miami… in his newly acquired Lambo yacht.

