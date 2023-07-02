Rick Ross had a pool party recently, and a new clip showcases one of his guests using an unusual method of transportation to get there. In the clip, a person is seen dangling by a parachute, ready to land on his property. Ross appeared to find the entire situation hilarious, with his only request to the parachuter being to not land on his roof.

“There he go,” Ross is heard saying while the parachuter is seen coasting by, “Oh my God.” The party guest is then seen floating just out of frame when the clip ends. “Rich [people] be doing anything,” several social media commenters noted. They may be on to something, as Ross also just recently showed off a clip of himself taking a 63-foot Lamborghini yacht for a spin.

“The Parachute Guy”

Later on in the clip, the parachuter is also seen having landed and gathering up his equipment. It’s not the first time someone has parachuted in to one of Rick Ross’ events. Last month, a fan landed at his car show at his estate via parachute. “The only thing I didn’t like about it is he didn’t tell me what time to expect him jumping out of the goddamn plane and landing in my backyard,” Ross said. He appeared to be thrilled that the attendee went to such great lengths to arrive.

The Rick Ross Pool Party was hosted today (July 2), at the artist’s estate in Georgia. He’s been documenting the festivities on social media, showing off waterslides, countless bottles of Villon, and more. He also showed off his private jet on his Instagram Story. It’s clear that Ross likes to invest in flashy stunts and unique experiences, but last month, he also chose to use his money towards a good cause. In June, the rapper donated $30,000 to a health clinic in Georgia to help it stay afloat. Many fans went on to show love to Ross for his donation.

