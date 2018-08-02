stunt double
- MusicRick Ross Reveals Shocking Details Of "Speedin'" Music Video Bridge-JumpA stunt double did the jump for only $300.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicEminem's Stunt Double Ryan Shepard Dead After Car CrashShepard was 40 years old and went on to become an engineer after his time working with Marshall Mathers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture2 Chainz Is Looking For A Stunt DoubleCalling all hustlers and opportunists; now you can get a bag from the Drenchgod.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramRay J Accuses Kris Jenner Of Ignoring His Complaints: "I'm Not Lettin Up!"He was unimpressed with Jenner's dancing video and continues to put pressure on the famous family about that infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJuicy J Dubs Himself "James Harden's Stunt Double" After Sharing New SingleAnother day, another lookalike.By Hayley Hynes
- BeefCharlize Theron's Stunt Double Details Her "Intense" Beef With Tom HardyCharlize Theron’s stunt double details the beef behind the scenes of "Mad Max: Fury Road."By Cole Blake
- Movies"Deadpool 2" Fined Nearly $300,000 For Death Of StuntwomanThe producers of "Deadpool 2" have been fined nearly $300,000 in damages for the death of a stunt woman while filming. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Disses The Rock After Stunt Double Is RevealedKevin Hart's stunt double is slightly taller than him and probably a little braver.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSchoolboy Q Jokes About Kendrick Lamar Day N Vegas Stunt Double ConspiracyCount on Q to get a laugh out of it. By Noah C
- RandomKendrick Lamar Fans Think He Used Stunt Double At Day N Vegas FestivalDid Kendrick Lamar pull an A$AP Rocky?By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Rocky Accused Of Using Stunt Double During Festival PerformanceSome fans don't think A$AP Rocky was even at the festival...By Alex Zidel
- SocietySeth Rogen Film "Good Boys" Uses Blackface On Stand-In Child ActorSeth Rogen messed up on this one. By Karlton Jahmal