Rick Ross is a man of many talents but apparently, diving isn’t one of them. Despite having an Olympic-size pool in his backyard, the rapper didn’t seem to practice his form before his unfortunate diving attempt over the weekend. Videos emerged from Ross’ lavish pool party this weekend where he tried to impress his guests with an epic dive. Unfortunately, it didn’t pan out the way he hoped as he lost his momentum and took a tumble into his pool. Although the clip was hilarious, many were concerned about Ross’ well-being.

On Monday, Rick Ross finally addressed what went down when he attempted to leap into the pool. He explained in an Instagram Story that he was “feelin’ the energy and support from all the baddies.” However, his tire blew out, he said. “I gave everybody my word that I would do the double-decker slapper. I said that on my story earlier this week. The double-decker slapper. What is that? Who knows,” he explained. “I’ve never heard of it. I made it up on the diving board.”

Rick Ross Says He Leg Gave Out

So what exactly went wrong on the diving board for Rick Ross? The MMG boss explained that he began his “double-decker slapper” with a double bounce but then, his leg gave out on him. “I did a double bounce then, boy… my knee caught a flat. Bow,” he said. As you could expect, Ross’ diving failure led to a number of hilarious memes and gifs that will likely stay on rotation across the timeline for the remainder of the summer.

Afterward, Ross reacted to a few of the memes regarding his latest viral moment and it’s clear he finds it as funny as the rest of us. “This the best sh*t ever. Mothaf*cka said ‘Ross lower body said, I’mma eat it!’” Rozay said in one clip. In another, he read another reaction from a follower. “Rozay tore his ACL, his MCL, his TLC,” he continued, laughing between words. Check out Ross explanation of his hilarious diving failure above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

