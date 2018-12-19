fail
- MusicG Herbo's Flirting Fail Gets Him Roasted In Dating CompetitionThe woman made it clear that she wouldn't be tolerating his disrespect.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureRick Ross Explains Viral Diving Fail: "My Knees Caught A Flat"Rick Ross explains exactly what went wrong when he attempted the "double-decker slapper" at his pool party.By Aron A.
- LifeRick Ross' Dive Attempt Falls Flat During His Pool Party: VideoAfter another successful Car & Bike Show, Rozay continues to bring excitement to The Promise Land.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralDraymond Green Completely Failed At Chugging A Beer During The Match Golf EventWe're calling a flagrant (party) foul on #23.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBeyonce Left Unimpressed By "RENAISSANCE" Tour Team's Major Fail In Amsterdam: VideoIn a viral video, Bey is seen mouthing, "Oh my God!" at her stage crew in the midst of performing "SUMMER RENAISSANCE."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union's Daughter Hilariously Fails Viral Snack ChallengeDwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's youngest daughter, 18-month-old Kaavia, did not even attempt to follow the rules of a new viral snack challenge.By Lynn S.
- AnticsBoosie Badazz Causes Ruckus With Pure Struggle DunkFresh off the announcement that he's getting a reality TV show, Boosie Badazz has decided to shoot for the stars. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsAnthony Davis Has Hilarious Reaction To KCP's Brutal Fail: WatchKCP has been having himself a year. By Alexander Cole
- MusicSummer Walker's Pole Dance Challenge Did Not End Well For One Participant: WatchPractice safe pole dancing! By Noah C
- GramSafaree Samuels Hilariously Fails During Gym Workout: "Nobody’s Perfect"Next time, champ.By Chantilly Post
- GramKim Kardashian Has Six Toes In Latest Photoshop FailHow was this missed? By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Nas X "Finally Learned" His Lesson After Bailing Face First On SidewalkDon't ride suitcases down the street. By Chantilly Post
- MusicWatch Migos Erupt In A Fit Of Uncontrollable Laughter As Pole Dancing Friend Falls On His AssThat's gotta hurt.By hnhh
- SportsShaq Hilariously Fails The Bottle Cap Challenge: WatchShaq's technique is dubious at best.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyJoe Biden Slips Up With Allusion To "N Word" In Obama Picture PostFormer VP Joe Biden is failing miserably at keeping up with the times.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Bombs New Year's Eve Set, Crowd BoosTiffany Haddish didn't have a stellar start to the New Year.By Rose Lilah
- MusicKyle Meets Ice Cube, Awkwardness & Hilarity EnsuesEveryone wants a do-over. By Mitch Findlay