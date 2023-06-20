Beyonce has been letting her vocals shine in stadiums all across Europe over the past month, and so far, things on the RENAISSANCE World Tour have been nearly “Flawless.” Back in London, one audience witnessed the mother of three nearly lose her headpiece while dancing along to “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM,” but she handled that mishap like a pro. On Sunday (June 18) in Amsterdam, however, things ran a bit less smoothly near the end of the evening.

As Page Six reports, she was singing “SUMMER RENAISSANCE” while seated atop her giant silver disco horse when the production team seemingly missed their cue to help her down. Instead, Bey straddled the art piece for the remainder of the song, even pushing the ladder away when it was finally rolled up beside her. In clips that are now making rounds online, a man appears to put his hand out for the IVY PARK creative to take, but instead, she shoves him away.

Beyonce’s “SUMMER RENAISSANCE” Didn’t Go as Planned

“Oh, my God!” the “Baby Boy” singer mouths to the crew beside her during a brief pause in the song. Though she didn’t let it come through in her voice, Beyonce’s subtle actions captured on camera as she sang have Twitter users speculating that someone was fired after the show.

“I don’t even know what happened and I’m scared,” one person wrote, picking up on Queen B’s “Diva” energy. “Oh Beyonce was MAD, she kicked her foot hard as HELL,” another fan chimed in, showing a closer look at how she let the animal statue have it in its side after failing to execute her vision as perfectly as planned.

Twitter Reacts

Keep scrolling to see what social media users have been saying about the first major RENAISSANCE World Tour screw-up. Do you think Beyonce looks upset in the various viral videos below? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

the only thing we know about the last show is that Beyoncé fired someone from her team pic.twitter.com/wvkvl5c7bI — ᴀʀᴛʜ (@arthfobic) June 19, 2023

“A ROUND OF APPLAUSE.” #RENAISSANCEWOLRDTOUR



The band members looking like: pic.twitter.com/jAjWwwVPS2 — already : fan account: #beyonce (@Landmredlover) June 20, 2023

FIRED!!😂😂 — Caleb Eli ❣️ (@Caleb__Eli) June 19, 2023

I don't even knew what happened and I'm scared. — AngiePrt2 💚🤍💜 (@angprt2) June 20, 2023

Chile I read the omg as OMFG caps lock and everything 😳 — The Ass That Talks Back (@zivensparks) June 19, 2023

We didn’t even notice it last night. If this video wasn’t posted I wouldn’t even know she had technical difficulties — RUBY 🥢🧧 (@sagiterrorist19) June 19, 2023

if Beyoncé was THIS upset with me, i'd crawl in a corner & cry forever😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gbkNPycAxF — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) June 20, 2023

Oh Beyoncé was MAD, she kicked her foot hard as HELL 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DZcER3thlT — Yoncé Vocals (@YonceVocals) June 20, 2023

I never seen Beyoncé this pissed on stage in my life. The whole stage crew going home with no money. pic.twitter.com/SulfVZvwMs — Faggott Elementary👨🏾‍🏫🏫 (@cuddapotato) June 19, 2023

