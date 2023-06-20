JAY-Z and Beyonce dined out in Cannes at a beachside restaurant, Monday, while traversing Europe on the ongoing Renaissance Tour. TMZ has obtained a video of the two superstars out and about on the French Riviera. In doing so, Jay rocks a calm outfit consisting of a simple T-shirt, shorts, and sunglasses, while Beyonce wears a similarly chill outfit with a camera over her shoulder.

TMZ reports that Jay and Beyonce ate at La Guérite, a seaside restaurant known for its seafood, salad, and pasta dishes. The couple stayed at the spot for 1.5 hours, taking in views of the Mediterranean Sea. After finishing, they headed off on a boat.

Beyonce Performs On “Renaissance” Tour

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 30: Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

JAY-Z and Beyonce recently traveled to Marseille, Cologne, and Amsterdam for stops on the “Renaissance” Tour in recent days. Following her brief stop in Cannes, Beyonce will be performing in Hamburg, Frankfurt, and Warsaw throughout the rest of the month before taking a short break and then returning to North America in July.

Beyonce is touring in support of her seventh studio album, Renaissance. The project was released on July 29, 2022, as her first solo effort since 2016’s Lemonade. She worked on the album with Nova Wav, The-Dream, Symbolyc One, A. G. Cook, Honey Dijon, Beam, Tricky Stewart, BloodPop, Skrillex, Hit-Boy, No I.D., P2J, and various others. Guest vocalists include Beam, Grace Jones, and Tems. The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart, with 332,000 album-equivalent units. It is Beyonce’s seventh consecutive album to debut atop the chart. The lead single, “Break My Soul,” reached number on the US Billboard Hot 100 as well. Beyonce will continue traveling on the Renaissance World Tour throughout the summer before wrapping things up with a show in New Orleans in September.

