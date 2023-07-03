With as much money as he has in his bank account, there’s not much that Rick Ross can’t do. We’ve seen the 47-year-old ride camels through the desert and bring a host of unusual animals overseas to live on his Georgia estate, The Promise Land. Of course, Rozay has also spent a substantial amount of money on his ever-growing vehicle collection, which the world got a closer look at during his annual Car & Bike Show.

Though his neighbours tried to put the function to a stop, Ross ultimately got his way. He gave away tens of thousands of dollars in prizes, drove around with panties on his head, and even performed with friends like Meek Mill and Gucci Mane. After hosting that successful event, it seems the Richer Than I Ever Been artist was eager to keep the good vibes going into the summer. Ahead of Independence Day, Ross invited friends over to his home for a jam-packed pool party, during which he certainly made a splash with his lacklustre diving skills.

Read More: Rick Ross’ Pool Party Guest Arrives Via Parachute

Rick Ross Won’t Win Any Medals for Diving

As he prepared to jump into his pool (which happens to be the largest residential pool in the US), the Mississippi-born entertainer had a large crowd around, cheering him on. Unfortunately, after taking a few preparatory bounces on the diving board, cameras caught Ross’ knees buckling before he smacked against the surface of the water far less smoothly than intended. Those around him watching couldn’t help but laugh at the comedic scene, many of them letting out a sympathetic “Aw.”

His pool party may not have seen Rick Ross at his best, but the former correctional officer had a lot to brag about earlier this month. It seems he’s on the hunt for a new boat, but nothing average will do for the Biggest Boss. See the 63-foot Lamborghini yacht the rapper test-drove recently at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Rick Ross Test-Drives A 63-Foot Lamborghini Yacht: Watch

[Via]