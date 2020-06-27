designer
- GossipAri Fletcher Puts Designer On Blast Over $13K "Ugly" Holiday Decor, He Fires BackAri Fletcher accuses the designer of refusing to give her money back, despite previously agreeing to a refund.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLizzo Claims Designer's Harassment Lawsuit Is False & ObsceneThis is similar legal action to that of allegedly harassed dancers who worked with the singer in the past, a still ongoing case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearKylie Jenner "Stealing" Designs For Khy Clothing Brand, Creative ClaimsPETA is on board with Jenner's faux leather designs, but that doesn't mean everyone else is.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRick Ross Shows Off 20 Million "Billionaire" WatchRick Ross showed off a lavish new watch he had made on Instagram.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearTyler, The Creator Explains His Latest Le FLEUR* CapsuleTyler, the Creator continues to one up himself.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAsian Doll Responds On Twitter After Dress Designer Claims She Ghosted HerThe dress designer also claims Asian Doll had the gown recreated by someone else.By Jada Ojii
- StreetwearNordstrom Celebrates Virgil Abloh’s Legacy With New Concepts Pop-Up ShopsLong Live Virgil.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearBalenciaga Ridiculed Over Their $1,790 "Trash Pouch" Purse: "Name Brands Are A Bitch"The bags come in a variety of colours, and look as though they've just been pulled out of a very full trash bin.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearTravis Scott Flexes His "Priceless" Rolling Loud FitThe 31-year-old dressed in his best for his surprise appearance during Future's stage set.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearAri Fletcher Disses Designer Accusing Her Of Ripping Off BET Dress: "Go Work On Your Craft, Weirdo""I didn't wear the dress because it's ugly," Fletcher publicly told the dressmaker who sent her a look last year that never saw the light of day.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentYungeen Ace Is A Fiend For Jewelry & Designer GoodsYungeen Ace shows off his jewelry, designer goods, Air Force 1's, and everything else in his bag.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Denies Stealing Design For Fashion Nova CollectionA woman slammed the rapper for allegedly biting her designs and called Meg "disrespectful" following the denial.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearRick Ross Caught Allegedly Rocking Head-To-Toe Fake Louis VuittonRick Ross is being called out for allegedly wearing a fake Louis Vuitton outfit on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsCardi B Defends Offset's Birkin Bag Gift For KultureCardi B speaks out after the internet criticizes her and Offset for getting their 2-year-old daughter a Birkin bag.By Alex Zidel
- StreetwearKanye West Enlists Nigerian Designer As Design Director For Yeezy GapYe's new joint venture with Gap just got even better. By Madusa S.