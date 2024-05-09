Cardi B Fires Back Amid Backlash For Forgetting Designer’s Name At Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 23: Cardi B attends Cardi B Hosts The Stafford Room on December 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

According to Cardi, she had a lot on her mind.

Earlier this week, Cardi B turned heads at the 2024 Met Gala in a massive jaw-dropping black gown. Unfortunately, however, she forgot who designed it when asked on the carpet. During a chat with Emma Chamberlain, Cardi hyped up the incredible dress, describing the designer as "Asian and everything." The mind behind the dress was Chinese designer Sensen Lii of Windowsen, though the name escaped the femcee at the time.

As expected, the forgotten name got Cardi quite a bit of backlash online, including from Vogue's former managing director Gilbert Cheah. Some social media users even accused her of being racist by chalking the designer up to his ethnicity. In a new clip, Cardi B addressed the situation, coming to her own defense. According to her, she had a lot on her mind as she made her way down the carpet alongside her seven dress holders, and simply forgot how to pronounce Lii's name.

Cardi B Says She Had A Lot On Her Mind At The Met Gala

Moreover, Cardi claims to have described Lii as "Asian" because she wasn't sure of his nationality and didn't want to get it wrong. She says that her intention wasn't to offend anybody, but the outrage over the moment has since taken away from all of the work her team put into the look. Lii has yet to address the debacle. In her response, Cardi was also sure to throw a jab at Cheah for calling her out, emphasizing the fact that he no longer works for Vogue.

What do you think of Cardi B's Sensen Lii Met Gala gown? What about her explanation for how she described the designer on the carpet? Do you think she deserves the backlash she's received for the moment online, or are social media users just overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

