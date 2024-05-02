Cardi B Reacts To Controversial NSFW 20 vs. 1 Episode

Cardi B is no stranger to taking to social media to react to just about anything going on in the world. Most recently she jumped on her Instagram live and while there she shared her reaction to a controversial episode of the YouTube show 20 vs. 1. The shows format focuses on just one guy facing up against 20 girls in a variety of social challenges. In a recent episode they had a particularly NSFW incident that caught the attention of a lot of people online. Eventually the buzz got loud enough that it reached Cardi.

In the clip, she seems to take issue with the actions at hand. In the same kind of rambling, hilarious tone that fans have become accustomed to she explains why she can't stand by the actions in the video. "I want better for you" she says specifically of J.P, the rapper who plays the roll of the 1 in the video. In the comments, fans largely agree with her take on the episode. "People not being afraid of STD scare me real bad" one of the top comments reads. "Let’s definitely bring back S shaming bc yall got men out here thinking every woman is easy & don’t deserve basic respect" another comment agrees. Check out Cardi's full reaction to the video below.

Cardi B Shares Her Reaction To NSFW 20 Vs. 1 Episode

Cardi B's new album is reportedly coming soon. She hasn't released a project since her debut studio album in 2018. She's been teasing a sophomore album for over a year now dating back to a mysterious Instagram page that opened up in early 2023. Eventually she had to tell fans that the record wasn't coming in 2023 and would instead arrive some time this year.

What do you think of Cardi B's reaction to a recent controversial episode of 20 vs. 1? Do you think they should have stopped the episode in advance before the viral incident took place? Let us know in the comment section below.

