Cardi B Compares Men To Dogs In NSFW Rant

Cardi B has been busy on her Instagram Live recently. She made waves after reacting to a controversial viral episode of 20 vs. 1. She had fans trying to find where the line is between the NSFW behavior in her songs and the content of the episode. That speculation doesn't seem to be going anywhere as she returned to live with an NSFW rant about men. She compared all men to dogs, but she wasn't just speaking in generalities. She listed some specific reasons why she thinks so.

“Because let me tell you about a dog. A dog f*ck anything. He could be a pitbull and he’s going to f*ck chihuahua. Real life dogs, you could put them in a cage with any type of animal and they’re going to f*ck all of them. That’s why men get compared to dogs because they just don’t give a f*ck,” she said during the stream. Unsurprisingly, fans online had a variety of reactions to the video with some finding her statements controversial and others just amazed at the level of detail she went into. Check out the clip that's making the rounds online below.

Read More: Cardi B Hints At Forgiving Tasha K After Gossip Blogger Reaches Out Amid Cardi's Suicidal Post

Cardi B's Detailed Comparison Between Men And Dogs

Cardi B is expected to drop her second studio album later this year. She hasn't released a project in 6 years since 2018's Invasion Or Privacy. Despite that she's stayed busy with hits like "WAP," "Up," "Money," and "Put It On Da Floor Again" in years since. She's already dropped two singles from the currently untitled second effort and promised fans that it would be released some time this year. Though she's frequently shared updates on how the project is going, concrete information has been hard to come by.

What do you think of Cardi B's surprisingly detailed explanation of why she thinks men are only compared to dogs? Are you looking forward to the release of her long-awaited sophomore album later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Reunite For Christmas

[Via]