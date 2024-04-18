Cardi B Fans Need To "Gear Up" For What She Has Coming Next

Cardi B isn't your average 31-year-old. For starters, the New York native turned her career as a stripper into one as a Grammy Award-winning rap diva. Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, beat Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD at the ceremony in 2019, but she's failed to give us a sophomore effort since. Hip-hop heads are eager to hear what Cardi's been working so hard on over the past few years, especially knowing how many ups and downs she and her husband Offset have faced since then. The pair's drama largely inspired her 2018 LP, and neither she nor the Migos alum seems opposed to turning their pain into art.

The latest releases to come from the Hustlers actress include her "Punteria" collaboration with Shakira as well as "Enough (Miami)" and "Like What (Freestyle)." In 2023, we heard from Cardi on "Bongos" with Megan Thee Stallion and as a feature on her man's "JEALOUSY" single. Now, it looks like more could be coming from the black-haired beauty, based on her recent Twitter activity.

What Is Cardi B Working On?

On Wednesday (April 17), the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker hopped on Twitter/X to share a message that has our attention. "Gear up," she simply wrote, potentially addressing both the Bardi Gang and her competition. Cardi's spoken candidly about feeling insecure about releasing her sophomore LP, but with legends like Missy Elliott backing her, we're sure that millions will tune in to hear how her sound has evolved (and if it's worthy of another Grammy).

Besides hinting at something big coming from her recent studio sessions, Cardi B has also been chatting with fans about how she keeps her bodacious body on point. Though she's been open about past cosmetic surgeries, it's still important for the mother of two to exercise and eat nutritious foods that fuel her up for balancing motherhood and superstardom. Read Cardi's unexpected weight gain tricks at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

