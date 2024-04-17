Cardi B Reveals Her NSFW Plan For Putting Weight Back On Quickly

Cardi shared her unconventional methodology for gaining weight back with fans.

For an artist of Cardi B's caliber, image means quite a bit. As it turns out, the "I Like It" rapper isn't happy with her current figure after a recent struggle with stomach issues. During a recent Instagram live, she explained the situation to fans. She revealed that she had a stomach issue that prevented her from keeping food down for a full week. "So until I gain weight back, I’m not going out. Because I do not like how my body look. I look too f*cking skinny and I don’t like it. When I look too skinny. I don’t feel like pants look good on me or skirts, or small little dresses. So gimme like a week — I’m starting to eat back normal again," Cardi said.

But that was just the beginning of the discussion. “I weigh 135 pounds right now. I was at 137, and sometimes I’ve been at 128. That’s bad for me. I do not like being that skinny. So until I get my weight back, I’m not going outside, I’m not f*cking doing content, I’m not putting on no outfit ’cause I feel like I look too skinny," Cardi confessed. She concluded the discussion by revealing her plan to get back to her ideal weight. “I need to eat and I need some dick. ‘Cause, y’know, dick helps you to gain weight. I don’t know, it’s just a science." Check out the full story she shares below.

Cardi B On Her Plan To Gain Weight Back

Fans are hoping that Cardi's weight issues don't lead to a delay in her new album. It's already been six full years since she dropped her debut record Invasion Of Privacy. She was nice enough to at least confirm to fans that the long-awaited follow-up would be dropping this year.

Cardi has already shared two singles from the record "Like What (Freestyle)" and "Enough (Miami)."What do you think of Cardi B's solution to put weight back on quickly? Are you looking forward to her long-awaited second studio album dropping later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

