Cardi B Has Reservations About Her Sophomore Album Even With Missy Elliott's Support

Cardi B has finally begun rolling out her sophomore album this year and her fans have been digging the lead singles. Both "Like What (Freestyle)" and "Enough (Miami)" have conveyed uber levels of confidence with convincing flows and banging beats. However, sometimes it is good to fake it until you make it. That seems to be the energy that the Bronx native is giving off based on a recent tweet. According to HipHopDX, Cardi B expressed how truly nervous she is to drop this album, even with some incredible support from Missy Elliott. This all began after the legend replied to a X user saying that Cardi needs to stick to what she knows fans will like.

Missy essentially said "f*** that" and to shoot for the stars. "Absolutely yes it’s the time to experiment take it from someone who experimented and many others which allowed them to NOT be BOXED in to one sound and style… I can name tons who each of their albums sounded nothing like the one before😉" That is when Cardi came in and revealed how she is handling all of this.

Cardi B Is Feeling A Lot Of Different Emotions

"Yeup!!! I’m a little nervous… but I don’t care! I’m liking doing things that my ears want to listen to and reflecting the moods I been in. It feels good," she said. Missy has been nothing short of incredible to Cardi throughout these last few months especially. She showed tons of love to Cardi's "Like What" track, which sampled Missy's "She's A B****."

