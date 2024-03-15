Cardi B Continues To Regain Her Trademark Confidence On "Enough (Miami)"

It was clear that over the past several months, Cardi B was not in the best mental headspace. Of course, one of the key contributing factors to that was her split with Offset. Additionally, her actions on social media were also hard to stomach for most people. But it seems that the New York superstar has been slowly finding herself again and having fun making music. Case and point, Cardi B's newest track "Enough (Miami)."

This comes two weeks after her initial comeback with "Like What (Freestyle)." That single has been a hit with fans so far, racking up over nine million views and still on the trending for music page on YouTube. With "Enough (Miami)," Cardi B is showcasing a similar formula, which is be undeniably confident. Like we said earlier, she has been rebuilding herself, so the energy both songs have been giving makes sense.

Listen To "Enough (Miami)" By Cardi B

However, there is an even more aggressive fervor to Cardi's track. The beat, crafted by OG Parker, Romano, and DJ SwanQo, is darker and punchier. Part of the reason that is because Cardi sampled Missy Elliott's "She's a B****" on "Like What," which has a more rhythmic feeling. The gritty femcee is giving this track her all with fast flows, some funny and hard-hitting bars, and of course, her confident energy.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Enough (Miami)," by Cardi B? Is this a stronger track than "Like What (Freestyle)," why or why not? What is your favorite element of the song and why? Do you think we are getting her next album this year? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Cardi B. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

B*****s is washed, soap on the dishes

I apply pressure like boa constrictors

One b****, two b****, old b****, new b****

None of y'all b*****s not gon' do s***

I'm in Miami, I pull up on cruise ship

You in Miami, four h**s to a room s*** (Ah)

