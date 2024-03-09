Cardi B Issues Heartfelt Apology To Fans For Losing Herself Amid Criticism

Cardi B admits that getting back to her old self has been a "really hard journey."

Fendi : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024

It's no secret that being a megastar like Cardi B comes with a great deal of pressure, and according to her, it's held her back in the past from genuinely expressing herself. During a recent livestream, the femcee had a heart-to-heart with the Bardigang, where she apologized for allowing criticism to bring her down. She says that while she's only human, she's doing her best to stop letting external forces impact her personal creativity.

"I want to apologize to my fans," she begins. "To my fans, to myself, and to the people that love me for losing myself... Just losing myself and not being myself because of negative things that put me in a wall." Cardi continues, explaining how the scrutiny she faces on a constant basis can prevent her from spreading her wings artistically, out of fear of backlash.

Cardi B Says She's Only Human

"I want to apologize if you ever felt that like, I wasn't giving my all because of things," she adds. "I'm just a f*cking human b*tch, I'm trying to do this sh*t. You know what I'm saying? I'm trying." Luckily, Cardi B says that she's back on the right path these days, meaning that her upcoming releases should be as authentic as ever. "All I want from you guys is support, is love, [and] honesty of course. I don't ever want you not to be honest... Always defend me, always love me... Cuz this has been a really hard journey to be back myself again."

For the most part, fans are here for Cardi's new era, and can't wait to hear what's to come. What do you think of Cardi B's latest message to the Bardigang? Do you agree that she shouldn't let fear get in the way of her creativity? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

