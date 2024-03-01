Cardi B Hypes Up New Album This Year While Ignoring The Haters

We knew that the 31-year-old was dropping this year, but with the "Like What" freestyle in mind, there's certainly more hype than ever.

Cardi B Hosts The Stafford Room

Cardi B seems to be kicking off her album rollout into full gear with the new single, "Like What (Freestyle)." Sure, she had already dropped "Bongos" with Megan Thee Stallion, but this solo return is really what has fans prepped for something big on the way. Moreover, the Bronx rapper recently took to Instagram to share a desktop filled to the brim with material she worked on in January of 2023, plus a preview of a DAW arrangement of another track. Not only that, but she confirmed once again that her new album, her sophomore effort and her first in about six years, is arriving this year.

"Look at how long I had this f***ing record for," Cardi B began her IG video hyping her next move up for fans. "January 27, twenty-twenty-f***ing-three. I was working on this s**t at 5AM, you know I'm a night owl. I promise y'all this year, I'm not letting my anxiety, I'm not letting what haters say, I'm not letting what fans say... If I do a song, I'ma just f***ing drop it. Well, I got no choice, 'cause I'm dropping my album this year, so... Stay tuned for the announcement, but don't play with me! Don't play with me! Look how I sound on it. 'Cause I know I got a thick accent. *plays 'Like What (Freestyle)'*."

Cardi B Lets Go Of Her Anxiety, Haters & Even Fans While Promoting New Album

What's more is that this new rollout also involves some drama and speculation (maybe planned, maybe not) around Cardi B's romantic life. As you probably know, she and her on-and-off-again husband Offset seem to be going through a rough -– or at the very least difficult -– patch right now. But given that the former Migo directed the 31-year-old's visual for "Like What (Freestyle)," it seems like their professional working relationship is smooth as butter. We'll just have to wait and see if there's anything deeper here.

Meanwhile, this obviously brought up all the femcee beef that rages online between Nicki Minaj's Barbz, the Bardi Gang, and more. While that's a pesky fly buzzing around this new album, we can't wait to let the windows down and soak it in when it lands. Whoever's side you're on, can't we all just demand some good music and call it a day? Regardless, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Cardi B.

