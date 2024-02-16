Cardi B Comes Up In Star Brim's Gang Trial For Racketeering

Star Brim currently awaits sentencing in a New York court after pleading guilty to two racketeering charges in her case. Moreover, she asked her judge to give her no prison time on Wednesday (February 14), according to legal documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop. Brim and her legal team made the case that she's long moved on from being the "godmother" of the 5-9 Brims gang in the city. During these arguments, they brought up her close relationship with Cardi B as an example of her other ventures that prove that she's learned from her mistakes. However, we'll see how receptive the court is to this plea.

"Although Star clearly has a long history of arrests, she is somewhat unique in that she has always worked at low-paying jobs and has always supported herself independent of gang activities,” Star Brim's attorney remarked to the judge. “She has never succumbed to the expected trappings of gang life, she never used or sold drugs or consumed alcohol. Despite having virtually no formal education, she obtained a GED in 2012. [She] has worked at a series of low-paying jobs since 2007. Since the birth of her child in early March 2020, Star has completely changed her life around.

"She has matured and grown into a wonderful, caring mother who is essentially the sole provider for her child," Star Brim's lawyer went on. "She is devoted and hard-working. Like any parent, [she] wants the best for her child. She recognizes the very real likelihood of separation from JS. [That is] something that would be devastating if the Court imposes a jail sentence. Her child will necessarily have to live with his father, which would be a huge adjustment and undoubtedly traumatic. Star works hard at a number of different endeavors, to provide her child with the life she wants for him. Despite the obstacles that people with criminal convictions face as they try to enter the workforce, Star has worked continually since her release from prison in 2019… She is currently employed as a residential aide at a men’s shelter in Brooklyn.

"Her Instagram presence grew tremendously because of her friendship with Belcalis Almanzar, better known as Cardi B,” they added. “Throughout the years, Star has developed skin care products, advertised other products and became an ‘influencer.’ [That] has allowed her to earn additional income.” Brim gets sentenced on Wednesday (February 21) and hopes to receive probation. Furthermore, for more news and the latest updates on Star Brim and Cardi B, come back to HNHH.

