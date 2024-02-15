Cardi B & Offset Fuel Reunion Rumors With Valentine's Day Date

The two performers celebrated at Carbone in Miami Beach Wednesday night.

Caroline Fisher
Last year, Cardi B and Offset went their separate ways in what ended up being a pretty messy split. Things got complicated after rumors that Offset cheated started making their rounds online, the "Bodak Yellow" performer popped off on Twitter, and more. It was chaotic, to say the least, and supporters were convinced that the two of them were broken up for good.

Initially, the former couple wasn't thought to be on good terms. Cardi revealed in January, however, that the two of them hooked up on New Year's Eve. Of course, this left followers confused, though she insisted at the time that she was still very much "single." Now, she and Offset have reunited once again to celebrate another, even more romantic holiday together.

Are Cardi B & Offset Back Together?

Cardi B and Offset attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the duo hit Carbone in Miami Beach for what appeared to be a date. They entered the restaurant separately, in what appeared to be an attempt to hide that they were there together. In the end, they left at the same time just after midnight, though there wasn't any PDA in sight. As expected, their apparent Valentine's Day celebration has only fueled ongoing rumors that they're an item again.

While Cardi hasn't said much about her current relationship status as of late, she has been vocal about another high-profile relationship. She spoke with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the Super Bowl to reveal that she's rooting for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, calling the couple "cute." What do you think of Cardi B and Offset spending Valentine's Day together? What about them refusing to confirm whether or not they're back together? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

